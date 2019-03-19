Yesterday in baseball, Routt blasted Riverton 21-0, Triopia fell to New Berlin 12-3, Porta/AC rolled Edinburg 25-0 and Beardstown clipped Camp Point 4-2.
In softball, Routt held off Auburn 4-3, Triopia dropped New Berlin 19-14, Brown County fell to Illini West 7-6, Porta/AC thumped Edinburg 13-2, Greenfield-Northwestern was blasted by Jersey 16-2, South County fell to Meredosia 19-14, North Greene thumped Brussels 18-0, and Beardstown beat Unity 2-1.
Jacksonville plays baseball at Rochester later today. The softball team is also at Rochester, and the girls’ varsity team hosts Rochester.
Tuesday Spring Sports
By Gary Scott on March 19 at 8:03am
