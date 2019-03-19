Tuesday Spring Sports

Yesterday in baseball, Routt blasted Riverton 21-0, Triopia fell to New Berlin 12-3, Porta/AC rolled Edinburg 25-0 and Beardstown clipped Camp Point 4-2.

In softball, Routt held off Auburn 4-3, Triopia dropped New Berlin 19-14, Brown County fell to Illini West 7-6, Porta/AC thumped Edinburg 13-2, Greenfield-Northwestern was blasted by Jersey 16-2, South County fell to Meredosia 19-14, North Greene thumped Brussels 18-0, and Beardstown beat Unity 2-1.

Jacksonville plays baseball at Rochester later today. The softball team is also at Rochester, and the girls’ varsity team hosts Rochester.

