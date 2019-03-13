Springfield Southeast missed its chance to reach Peoria last night.
Southeast fell to East St Louis Senior 56-52 to end the season at 30-3.
Another Central State Eight team, Normal U High also lost last night to Chicago Bogan 68-53.
Normal U High ends the year at 24-10.
Meanwhile, baseball action planned today at Lenz Field for Jacksonville and Macomb has been pushed back to tomorrow.
Two CS8 Teams Fail to Reach Peoria
By Gary Scott on March 13 at 6:59am
