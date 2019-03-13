Two CS8 Teams Fail to Reach Peoria

By Gary Scott on March 13 at 6:59am

Springfield Southeast missed its chance to reach Peoria last night.
Southeast fell to East St Louis Senior 56-52 to end the season at 30-3.
Another Central State Eight team, Normal U High also lost last night to Chicago Bogan 68-53.
Normal U High ends the year at 24-10.
Meanwhile, baseball action planned today at Lenz Field for Jacksonville and Macomb has been pushed back to tomorrow.