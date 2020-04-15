Two IC Football Players Recognized For Academics & Achievements

Illinois College Senior Wide Receiver Dan Bickert and Senior Linebacker Mike Koos were named to the National Football Foundation’s Hampshire Honor Society.

The society honors senior college football players from across all divisions who have maintained a 3.2 GPA or better throughout their entire college career. Bickert is a history major while Koos is earning a degree in agribusiness with a minor in biology. Bickert notched 11 catches for 171 yards and a touchdown this past season. He collected a career-high 73 yard performance for IC’s homecoming victory over Knox College this past year. Koos led the team and finished third in the Midwest Conference with 86 total tackles despite playing in only 8 games this past season. Koos also ended the year with 2 forced fumbles, 2 fumble recoveries and an interception for the year.

In its 14th year, the society honored over 1400 athletes from 364 schools across the nation. A total of 38 Midwest Conference student-athletes from 6 different schools were honored with the award.