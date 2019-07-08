Two Illinois College Golfers Receive All-American Scholar Honors

The Women’s Golf Coaches Association (WGCA) announced its annual All-American Scholars on Monday and two recipients of the award came from Illinois College.

2019 graduate Andi McCombs of Jacksonville and soon-to-be-senior Madi Peyton of Lake St. Louis, Missouri were among the 1,097 honorees. The award requires at least a 3.5 GPA for the entirety of an athlete’s career. McCombs put together a perfect 4.0 GPA in her final semester of coursework, earning an overall GPA of 3.53 earning a Bachelors in Education. Peyton is a two time All-Midwest Conference golfer heading into her senior season with a 3.7 GPA majoring in physics.

The Women’s Golf Coaches Association, founded in 1983, is a non-profit organization representing over 600 women’s collegiate golf coaches.