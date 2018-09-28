VB Action from Thursday

In volleyball last night, Routt knocked off West Central in two straight sets, 25-19, 25-14.

Elsewhere, Pittsfield stopped Meredosia in two, Pawnee swept South County, New Berlin held off Carrollton, Triopia defeated Griggsville Perry in a couple of sets.

Jacksonville High School finished second in the Central State Eight meet at Lincoln Greens, behind Normal U High. Adyn Folker fired the top sore for the Crimsons with a 76 to finish 7th overall.

