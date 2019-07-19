Vinyard Hired As NG Basketball Coach

According to a report from the Journal Courier, Justin Vinyard was hired as North Greene High School’s next Head Boys Basketball Coach. Vinyard will be replacing Brett Barry who resigned after the season this winter to become the athletic director full time.

Vinyard is a 2009 graduate of North Greene High School. He graduated from MacMurray College in 2015. Vinyard will begin teaching and coaching duties at North Greene High School this fall. Vinyard was a three sport athlete while at North Greene. According to the report, Vinyard has previously coached junior high girls’ basketball at Bluffs and Winchester and was an assistant for girls’ basketball at West Central High School for five years, and coached the Illinois Inferno AAU team for two years.