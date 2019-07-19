Vinyard New NG Boys Basketball Coach

North Greene now has a new head boys basketball coach.

The North School board has hired Justin Vinyard to replace Brett Berry. Berry retired as head coach after last season.

Vinyard is a 2009 graduate of North Greene, and a graduate of MacMurrauy College.

Vinyard is a member of the US Army Reserves, and an Iraq veteran.

He has been a coach for the junior high girls programs at Bluffs, and Winchester, and served as assistant girls coach at West Central for 5 years.

Vinayrd will also teach at North Greene.

