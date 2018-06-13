Illinois College has hired a new baseball coach.
He is Jacob Waddle, a 2009 Luther College graduate.
Waddle was an all conference and all region player at Luther. He went on to coach at Loras College in Dubuque, Concordia in Nebraska, and Coe College in Iowa.
This is his first varsity baseball head coaching position.
Waddle replaces Jay Eckhouse, who retired after this past season.
Waddle will begin his new duties at IC July 2nd.
Waddle New IC Baseball Coach
By Gary Scott on June 13 at 11:02am
