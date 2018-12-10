West Central grabbed the top seed for the Waverly Holiday Tournament.
West Central opens against number 9 South County at 9 AM December 26th.
Triopia is seed 2nd, North Mac 3rd, Auburn 4th and Routt 5th.
The rest of the first session finds Routt playing 13th ranked Carrollton at 10:30, North Mac taking on number 11 Greenfield Northwestern at noon, and 7th rated New Berlin meeting number 15 Pawnee.
The afternoon session finds Triopia playing 10th ranked Tri City at 4:30, number 6 Lutheran versus 14th seeded Lincolnwood at 6, Auburn playing 12th seeded North Greene at 7:30, and 8th ranked Athens will play number 16 Edinburg at 9.
The Waverly Holiday Tournament is the oldest Class 1A boys’ holiday Tournament in the state.
Waverly Holiday Pairings
By Gary Scott on December 10 at 7:34am
