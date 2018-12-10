Waverly Holiday Pairings

West Central grabbed the top seed for the Waverly Holiday Tournament.

West Central opens against number 9 South County at 9 AM December 26th.

Triopia is seed 2nd, North Mac 3rd, Auburn 4th and Routt 5th.

The rest of the first session finds Routt playing 13th ranked Carrollton at 10:30, North Mac taking on number 11 Greenfield Northwestern at noon, and 7th rated New Berlin meeting number 15 Pawnee.

The afternoon session finds Triopia playing 10th ranked Tri City at 4:30, number 6 Lutheran versus 14th seeded Lincolnwood at 6, Auburn playing 12th seeded North Greene at 7:30, and 8th ranked Athens will play number 16 Edinburg at 9.

The Waverly Holiday Tournament is the oldest Class 1A boys’ holiday Tournament in the state.

