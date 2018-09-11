WC-NG FB Game moved to Saturday

There’s been a change in next weekend’s area football schedule.
North Greene and West Central were scheduled to play Friday night at 7 in Winchester.
We get word today from North Greene Athletic director Brett Berry that the game has been moved to 1 PM Saturday.
The reason…Berry says the availability of officials. The game needed to be re-scheduled to assure that the teams would have officials for the game.
