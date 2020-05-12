WC-Orion Super Sectional Bball on WEAI

By Gary Scott on May 12, 2020 at 12:45pm

The fourth in a series of classic broadcasts next week will switch sports on WEAI.

We move to the basketball courts, and the year 2011, when the West Central boys were ready to take the next step to Peoria.

We will air the 2011 super sectional game between West Central and Orion at the JHS Bowl.

The game was close, won by West Central, on its way to a second place finish in Class 1A basketball. West Central would finish that year 31 and 5 under head coach Jeff Abell.

The game will air on WEAI at 6 PM, Friday, May 22nd.