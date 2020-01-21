WC wins WIT

By Gary Scott on January 21, 2020 at 6:57am

West Central claimed the title of the 98th annual Winchester Invitational Tournament last night.

West Central outlasted Payson for the title last night 54-48, after Porta/AC stopped Calhoun for third place 63-35.

Elsewhere last night, Lanphier lost to Normal U High 54-50.

In girls’ action, West Central dropped a game to Sherrard 51-40, Carrollton rolled North Greene 53-33, Porta/AC clipped Maroa Forsyth 55-38, Triopia dropped Liberty 45-29, and Pittsfield beat Beardstown 40-12.

Tonight, we will carry two games. On WLDS, we will carry the JHS home game with Decatur Eisenhower. The pre-game starts at 6:45.

On WEAI, we will bring you action from Triopia, where Brown County meets the Trojans. The pre-game show starts at 7:15.

Elsewhere, Routt welcomes Griggsville Perry, North Greene plays at Carrollton, South County hosts Pawnee, GNW is at Pleasant Hill, Pittsfield entertains Auburn, Western invites ISD, and New Berlin is home to meet Tri City.

In the CS8, Normal U High welcomes Champaign Centennial, and Glenwood is home to play Lincoln.

In girls play, Jacksonville goes to Jerseyville, and Waverly hosts Beardstown.