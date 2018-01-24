By Gary Scott on January 24 at 8:13am

Jacksonville headed south to a former member of the Central State Eight last night.

JHS fell to Taylorville 89-48.

At Beardstown, Triopia rolled in game one over South Fulton 44-30, North Greene held off Rushville Industry 54-50, and Calhoun fought off Beardstown 58-32.

At Auburn, South County suffered a loss to Calvary in the opener 49-40, while Auburn fought off Hart Em 71-51, and North Mac dropped Lutheran 60-52. .

Around the area, Routt beat Liberty 45-40, and Greenfield-Northwestern held off ISD easily 71-31, West Central dominated Griggsville Perry 81-44, Porta/AC fell to New Berlin 51-44, and Pittsfield downed Camp Point 52-33.

In the CS8, Southeast defeated Decatur Eisenhower 68-64.

At the Lady Hawks Invitational, Routt posted its 20th win of the season, beating Nokomis 57-28.

Beardstown takes the night off. At Auburn, we will carry the middle game, South County and Auburn, which begins at 6:30. Our pre-game show starts at 6:15.

We will not carry the opener there tonight, Hart Em and North Mac at 5, and Calvary and Lutheran at 8.

The JHS girls play in the Winter Classic at the Bowl against Glenwood tonight.

MacMurray plays basketball at Eureka tonight. The Mac wrestling team is at Lindenwood University.

The IC basketball teams host Lake Forest tonight.