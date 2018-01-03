South County blew an early lead at home last night.

South County fell to Carrollton 44-39.

Brown County was on the road at Greenfield/Northwestern, and rolled the Tigers 48-35.

Elsewhere, West Central dropped Pleasant Hill 62-31, New Berlin handled Pawnee 41-30, Porta/AC defeated Lutheran 60-47, and Rushville-Industry fell to Havana 47-32.

On the girls’ side, West Central rolled Beardstown 51-34, North Greene held off Brussels easily 64-26, and Carrollton stopped Alton Marquette 45-33.

Tonight on the boys’ side, North Greene plays at Griggsville Perry.

The girls’ schedule tonight includes Bushnell Prairie City at Rushville, Beardstown goes to Palmyra to play Greenfield/Northwestern, and Calhoun is at Brown County.

