Wed Holiday Tournament Play

There were no upsets in the first round of the Waverly Holiday Tournament yesterday.

West Central, Auburn, Triopia, Routt, Athens, New Berlin, North Mac, and Lutheran all won as expected. We have reports from Mark Whalen and Ryne Turke.

That sets the stage for day two of the tournament. We begin at 9 this morning on WEAI with Carrollton and Lincolnwood, followed at 10:30 with West Central and Auburn. The noon game is Greenfield-Northwestern and Greenview, and we close out the first session with Triopia and Routt.

The 2nd session starts with South County and Pawnee at 4:30, followed by New Berlin and North Mac, Tri City and Edinburg at 7:30, and close with Lutheran and Athens.

WEAI will carry the first six games of today’s action. We start our broadcast day at Waverly at 8:40 this morning.

Springfield begins play at the State Farm Classic against Normal Community High at 6:30 tonight. Glenwood meets Metamora at 8.

Play opens in the Williamsville Tournament today. Pleasant Plains meets Warrensburg Latham at 1:30, Beardstown plays Tolono Unity at 3, and Porta/AC meets East Peoria at 4:30.

SHG is playing at Breese Mater Dei this week, and meets the host school at 1 this afternoon. Lanphier plays Mount Carmel at 8 at Pekin. Rochester takes on Rantoul at Pontiac at 4 today.

In girls tourney play at Beardstown yesterday, Routt beat Mendon Unity 53-49, West Central beat Brown County 48-38 and Rushville 56-38, Beardstown fell to Liberty 46-27, Triopia lost to Illini West 68-35 and topped Athens 60-51, and South County lost to Illini Central 52-23.