Wednesday Basketball

Jacksonville is now 0-8 in the Central State Eight, after the loss last night to Springfield.

The Crimsons fell at home 62-37.

Meanwhile, at Winchester, three of the semifinal teams are set for the Winchester Invitational Tournament. Payson joined the fun last night.

Brown County 66 P Hill 27 North Greene 55-GNW 50 OT

Payson 53 Routt 46

Elsewhere, Southeast ripped Decatur Eisenhower 87-69, Glenwood was defeated by SHG 46-43, Lanphier dropped a game to Normal U High 47-42, and Decatur MacArthur felled Rochester 83-56.

Around the area, Beardstown knocked off South Fulton 81-37, Pleasant Plains defeated New Berlin at the Sangamon County tournament 46-24, ISD fell to Brussels 50-46, and South County downed Gillespie 53-41.

At the Lady Spartan Classic, Triopia stopped North Greene 50-32.

The Illinois College men fell to Grinnell last night 106-95. The IC women lost to Grinnell 57-52.

Tonight, at the Winchester Invitational Tournament, West Central plays Western in the championship bracket at 8:30. Prior to that on the consolation side, Carrollton meets Griggsville Perry at 5:30, followed by Liberty and Rushville at 7. We will not carry the Liberty Rushville game, but the other two will be on WEAI.

Tonight at the Lady Spartan Classic, South County plays Western at 6:30, followed by West Central and Pittsfield.

