Wednesday Basketball

Two games were featured last night on WLDS-WEAI.

JHS fell to Decatur MacArthur 75-54.

Carrollton stopped North Greene at North Greene 70-53.

Around the area, Routt beat Griggsville Perry 69-37, ISD lost to Western 55-25, New Berlin lost to Tri City 64-56, Glenwood beat Rochester 47-33, and Normal U High beat Decatur Eisenhower.

In girl’s action, Jacksonville lost to Jerseyville 54-8, and South County beat Beardstown 42-29.

Tonight, we are back at the Winchester Invitational Tournament.

Three games are scheduled. Play begins with Calhoun and Camp Point playing at 5, followed by Brown County and Carrollton for the consolation title at 6:30. Routt meets the winner of the first game at 8 tonight. WEAI will carry the last two games on the schedule tonight.

The tournament ends tomorrow night.

The JHS wrestling team is at Quincy Notre Dame for a meet tonight.

