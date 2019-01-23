Jacksonville lost at home yesterday to a former Central State Eight team.
JHS lost to Taylorville 61-41.
Routt won at home, easily beating Liberty 64-50.
Elsewhere, West Central stopped Griggsville Perry 65-31, Camp Point beat Pittsfield handily 50-26, Porta/AC outlasted New Berlin 46-31, and Greenfield-Northwestern blasted ISD 67-31.
At the Lady Hawks Invitational, Routt thumped Metro East Lutheran 61-28.
Rochester wrapped up the Central State Eight wrestling title, beating Jacksonville 57-14.
We will broadcast from the JHS Bowl, and Beardstown tonight.
JHS will host Rochester tonight. WLDS will carry the game live, starting with the pre-game about 7:15. The JHS varsity girls will play at 6. There will be no JV action.
At Beardstown tonight, Rushville plays North Greene at 5, followed by Midwest Central and Carrollton at 6:30, and Triopia and South Fulton at 8. WEAI will carry all three games, starting with the pre-game show about 4:45.
Tonight at Carrollton, Greenfield-Northwestern plays Mascoutah at 5:30, West Central plays Quincy Notre Dame at 7, and Carrollton meets Jersey at 8:30.
Wednesday Basketball
By Gary Scott on January 23 at 7:04am
