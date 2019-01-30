Wednesday Basketball

West Central and Carrollton posted boys’ wins last night around the area.

West Central held off Routt 73-48.

Carrollton knocked off Greenfield-Northwestern at Greenfield 75-59.

In other action, Payson downed Pittsfield 54-32.

In Central State Eight action, Southeast rolled over Normal U 50-49.

In girls’ action, West Central fell to Routt Catholic 54-37.

MacMurray College is scheduled to play basketball at Greenville tonight. And, Illinois College has delayed its games with Knox College until tomorrow night.

This is senior night for the JHS swim team at Illinois College in a meet with Routt.

