JHS lost on the road last night.
Jacksonville fell to Decatur Eisenhower 65-50.
In our other game last night, Triopia rolled over North Greene 67-53.
Elsewhere, Routt fell to Calvary 63-59, West Central beat Payson 56-52, Beardstown stopped Pittsfield 52-46, New Berlin stopped Mount Pulaski 53-48, Griggsville Perry pushed past ISD 54-35, Porta/AC trimmed Riverton 42-27, Calhoun beat Pleasant Hill 71-24, Carrollton fell to Jerseyville 84-63, Western downed Brown County 63-39, Auburn lost to pleasant Plains 70-40, Decatur MacArthur defeated Glenwood 50-48, Normal U stopped Rochester 69-34, Lanphier beat SHG 57-55, and Southeast knocked off Springfield 75-57.
In girls’ regional play, Triopia beat North Greene 54-35, West Central held off Lutheran 59-45, Routt beat Calhoun 54-32, Carrollton defeated GNW 59-36, and Porta/AC stopped Athens 40-19.
Tonight, at Waverly in the girls’ regional, Pleasant Plains takes on Western, and Pittsfield plays Auburn.
In boys’ action tonight, Calhoun hosts Gillespie, and South County goes to Griggsville Perry.
Wednesday Basketball
By Gary Scott on February 6 at 7:07am
