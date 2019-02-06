Wednesday Basketball

JHS lost on the road last night.

Jacksonville fell to Decatur Eisenhower 65-50.

In our other game last night, Triopia rolled over North Greene 67-53.

Elsewhere, Routt fell to Calvary 63-59, West Central beat Payson 56-52, Beardstown stopped Pittsfield 52-46, New Berlin stopped Mount Pulaski 53-48, Griggsville Perry pushed past ISD 54-35, Porta/AC trimmed Riverton 42-27, Calhoun beat Pleasant Hill 71-24, Carrollton fell to Jerseyville 84-63, Western downed Brown County 63-39, Auburn lost to pleasant Plains 70-40, Decatur MacArthur defeated Glenwood 50-48, Normal U stopped Rochester 69-34, Lanphier beat SHG 57-55, and Southeast knocked off Springfield 75-57.

In girls’ regional play, Triopia beat North Greene 54-35, West Central held off Lutheran 59-45, Routt beat Calhoun 54-32, Carrollton defeated GNW 59-36, and Porta/AC stopped Athens 40-19.

Tonight, at Waverly in the girls’ regional, Pleasant Plains takes on Western, and Pittsfield plays Auburn.

In boys’ action tonight, Calhoun hosts Gillespie, and South County goes to Griggsville Perry.

