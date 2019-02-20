Wednesday Basketball

Jacksonville fell on the road last night.

The Crimsons lost to Rochester 49-42.

At New Berlin, ISD was eliminated by New Berlin 55-35, and South County crossed off Pawnee 49-33.

At Carrollton, Routt took down Greenfield-Northwestern 58-45.

Tonight, our broadcasts will come from three locations.

At Calhoun, Calhoun dropped Father McGivney 81-32, and Metro East Lutheran eliminated Mount Olive 64-42.

At Payson tonight, Camp Point held off Mendon Unity 48-40.

Around the Central State Eight tonight, Normal U lost to Glenwood 37-32, Southeast stopped SHG 77-55, Lanphier held off Springfield High 66-59 in overtime, and Decatur MacArthur beat Decatur Eisenhower 80-78.

Tonight, we broadcast from a couple of locations.

We will pick up Triopia’s first boys’ post season game this year, as the Trojans meet Lutheran at 6. That game will be heard on WLDS, starting at 5:45 with the pre-game. We will not carry the 2nd game there tonight between Calvary and Illini Central.

We will have two games on WEAI tonight from New Berlin. West Central meets North Greene at 6, followed by New Berlin and South County. Our pre-game show starts at 5:45.

At Carrollton tonight, Western plays Carrollton at 7.

Calhoun will play Metro East Lutheran in the 2nd game at Calhoun tonight at 7:30.

At Pittsfield tonight in the 2A regional, Pleasant Plains meets Rushville Industry at 6, followed Porta/AC and Auburn.

