Wednesday Basketball

Routt’s season ended last night at Okawvillye.

The Rockets fell to Madison 47-43.

Triopia advanced, after stopping Peoria Christian 60-44.

Elsewhere, Nokomis downed St Elmo 57-34 at Altamont, Riverton fell to Tremont 60-52 at Riverton, and Lincoln held off Lanphier 57-47 at Clinton.

Tonight, we carry two games back to back. We start with the JHS game against Southeast at 6 tonight at Jerseyville. Our pre-game show starts about 5:40.

We follow that with West Central and Okawville from Okawville at 7.

At Lewistown tonight, Elmwood meets Camp Point at 7.

At the 2A level, Warsaw meets Pleasant Plains at Riverton.

At the 3A level, SHG plays Jerseyville at Jerseyville in the 2nd game there tonight. The match up at Clinton, is Taylorville and Quincy Notre Dame at 7.

At Rantoul, Mattoon meets Decatur MacArthur at 7.

