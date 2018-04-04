Wednesday Sports

Jacksonville is on the road in high school baseball today.

The Crimsons play at Rochester.

Elsewhere, West Central welcomes South Fulton, Calhoun goes to Brussels, Pittsfield welcomes Beardstown, Greenfield-Northwestern and North Greene play two at Lenz Field, and Griggsville Perry is at Payson.

On the softball side, JHS is at Rochester for a doubleheader due to yesterday’s weather. Brown County travels to Quincy Notre Dame, Griggsville Perry is at Payson, New Berlin travels to Pawnee, and West Central is home for South Fulton.

In soccer yesterday, Jacksonville fell to Rochester 4-1.

Today in soccer, Beardstown hosts Stanford Olympia. In track, Greenfield-Northwestern competes at Mount Olive.

