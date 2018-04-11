Wednesday Sports

Jacksonville is set to play baseball and softball in Springfield.

JHS will visit SHG for games with each of the teams.

Routt will bring its unbeaten record to the field today, when the Rockets play Illini Central. WEAI will broadcast the game, starting with the pre-game at 4:15.

Around the area, New Berlin hosts Lutheran, Brown County is set to play South Fulton, Griggsville Perry goes to Liberty, and Pittsfield heads to Quincy Notre Dame.

In softball, Pleasant Plains is at Beardstown, Pittsfield goes to Barry, Rushville welcomes Knoxville, Griggsville Perry travels to Liberty, and New Berlin travels to Buffalo Tri City.

JHS plays girls’ soccer at Pleasant Plains today.

And, JHS, SHG and Springfield compete on the track and field oval in Springfield.

Yesterday in baseball action, Jacksonville fell to Sacred heart Griffin at home 8 to 3.

Routt stayed unbeaten with a 15-5 win over Liberty, Triopia thumped West Central 11-0, Calhoun throttled North Greene 15-0, Beardstown clipped Rushville Industry 13-6, Greenfield-Northwestern downed Pleasant Hill 11-5, Carrollton fell to Auburn 5-3, Brown County stopped Griggsville Perry 10-0, and Pittsfield held off Southeastern 8-3.

On the softball side, JHS fell to SHG 19-3, Routt lost to Liberty in 8 innings 14-13, Triopia clipped West Central 7-1, Carrollton rolled New Berlin 12-8, Brown County blanked Griggsville Perry 8-0, and Greenfield-Northwestern handled Pleasant Hill 10-0.

In soccer, Sacred Heart Griffin beat JHS 3-1. The JHS tennis team fell to Quincy Notre Dame 6-4.

