Wednesday Sports

Jacksonville took Glenwood to extra innings on the baseball diamond yesterday.

The game went nine, but Glenwood prevailed 4-3.

Elsewhere, Routt hammered West Central 11-0.

Around the area, Triopia went ten innings to beat Brown County 4-3, Rushville Industry held off West Prairie 10-9, Calhoun clipped Greenfield-Northwestern 8-7, Carrollton thumped North Greene 12-0, Porta/AC cracked Athens 10-0, New Berlin dropped Quincy Nigh 11-7, and Auburn downed Pleasant Plains 15-5.

In softball, Glenwood dropped JHS 11-1, West Central thumped Routt 11-1, Triopia was blanked by Brown County 10-0, North Greene held down Carrollton 3-1, Calhoun shut out Greenfield-Northwestern 9-0, and Porta/AC beat North Mac 10-2.

Today, Jacksonville hosts Glenwood in baseball. WEAI will carry the game live, starting with the pre-game at 4:15.

Elsewhere, Routt meets Porta/AC, West Central goes to Beardstown, Pittsfield hosts Griggsville Perry, New Berlin is at Pleasant Plains, North Greene travels to North Mac, and Rushville Industry is at Liberty.

In softball, JHS hosts Glenwood, North Greene is at North mac, Rushville Industry is at Camp Point, Pittsfield heads to Beardstown, and Calhoun welcomes Brussels.

In track, JHS is at Lanphier. The JHS tennis team is at Macomb.

