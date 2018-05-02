Wednesday Sports

Jacksonville stopped Decatur Eisenhower easily yesterday 11-0.

In other baseball, Routt stopped Carrollton 6-4 at Alumni Field.

In other action, Greenfield-Northwestern edged Brown County 7-5, New Berlin defeated Maroa Forsyth 9-7, and Rushville Industry lost to Havana 5-3.

In softball, JHS downed Decatur Eisenhower 9-1, Routt fell to Carrollton 7-2, Brown County dropped Greenfield-Northwestern 14-4, and Triopia beat Pleasant Hill easily 15-1.

Routt swept both the boys and girls WIVC meet at ISD yesterday.

The JHS soccer team beat Decatur Eisenhower 2-0.

Jacksonville plays baseball on the road later today.

JHS goes to Decatur Eisenhower. Routt is on the road at Brown County.

Elsewhere, Carrollton heads for Pittsfield, New Berlin welcomes Alton Marquette, Rushville Industry travels to Macomb, and Triopia goes to South Fulton.

On the softball side, JHS travels to the new MacArthur field to play Eisenhower, Routt is at Pittsfield, Beardstown is at New Berlin, Griggsville Perry welcomes Camp Point, Liberty is at West Central, and Triopia heads for South Fulton.

The JHS soccer team plays at Quincy Notre Dame.

