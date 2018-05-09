Wednesday Sports

JHS now has a 6 game winning streak in high school baseball.

Jacksonville stopped Decatur MacArthur yesterday afternoon 7-4.

Elsewhere, Carrollton won twice at Triopia, finishing a 10-9 game, and winning the second meeting yesterday 16-5.

New Berlin fell to Nokomis 5-1, Calhoun lost to Carlinville 11-8, and Rushville Industry blanked Peoria Heights 6-0.

In softball action, Routt edged Triopia 9-6, JHS beat MacArthur 6-4, Carrollton shut down Griggsville Perry 10-0, Rushville Industru blanked Peoria Heights 6-0, and Porta/AC slipped past Auburn in 8 innings 9-8.

The JHS soccer team tripped MacArthur 7-0.

Today, Jacksonville looks for its 7th straight win at home against MacArthur. We plan to carry the game live on WEAI at 4:30 this afternoon, starting with the pre-game show at 4:15.

Routt’s home game with Brown County today has been moved to the Illinois College field. And, Pleasant Hill goes to Liberty.

The JHS softball team hosts MacArthur, while West Central goes to New Berlin and Pleasant Hill is at Liberty.

The JHS girls’ track team competes today at the Lanphier sectional.

