Wednesday Sports

Jacksonville saw a potential win slip away late at home yesterday in the final Central State Eight home game this year.

Jacksonville fell to Southeast 6-5.

In regional play yesterday, Brown County held off Western 4-0.

On the softball side, North Greene rolled over Pleasant Hill 12-1, while Brown County no-hit Calvary behind Alissa Hodge 2-0. Beardstown shut down Rushville Industry 10-4.

Jacksonville is headed to Springfield later today to finish the Central State Eight baseball schedule.

Jacksonville plays at Southeast. Game time is 4:30. JHS also plays softball at Southeast.

Regional play continues tonight, and WLDS and WEAI will carry a couple of the games.

Routt plays Lutheran at 5 today, and WLDS will carry the game live, starting at 4:50. The game will be played at Winchester.

WEAI will head to Brown County, where Triopia plays Liberty at 4:30. The pre-game starts at 4:15.

Meanwhile, Carrollton squares off against North Greene this afternoon at Calhoun. And, Greenfield-Northwestern meets top seeded Nokomis at 4:30 at Pawnee.

On the softball side, Routt will play Payson at the Routt regional. At Greenfield, West Central plays Western at 4.

Share this: Facebook

Google

Twitter

