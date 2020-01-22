Wednesday Sports

By Gary Scott on January 22, 2020 at 7:07am

JHS returned home last night with its second straight conference win.

JHS dropped Decatur Eisenhower 55-44.

Triopia held off Brown County at home 54-38.

Elsewhere, Routt dropped Griggsville Perry 60-28, North Greene stopped Carrollton 55-45, South County beat Pawnee 60-46, GNW rolled over Pleasant Hill 64-22, Pittsfield downed Auburn 59-51, Western defeated ISD 50-18, and New Berlin held off Tri City 48-30.

In the CS8, Normal U High beat Champaign Centennial 44-38, and Glenwood fell to Lincoln 35-25.

In girls play, Jacksonville lost to Jerseyville 59-25, and Waverly beat Beardstown 60-11.

The Illinois college men lost to Monmouth in overtime 90-87. The IC women lost to Monmouth 78-69.

Tonight, WLDS will provide coverage of college basketball tonight. MacMurray hosts Westminster. Our pre-game coverage starts at 7:15.

On WEAI, we will carry the South County game at Greenfield. The pre-game show starts at 7:15.

In wrestling tonight, JHS goes to Macomb.