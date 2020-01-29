Wednesday Sports

By Benjamin Cox on January 29, 2020 at 5:33am

Jacksonville won an exciting game on the road last night in Christian County. JHS beat Taylorville 59-56.

Elsewhere, West Central cruised by Griggsville-Perry 83-46. Routt lost to Liberty 55-43, Pleasant Plains defeated North Mac 68-31, PORTA A/C held off New Berlin 50-45, Pittsfield lost to Camp Point Central 30-25, Brown County was dropped by Payson-Seymour 61-52, and Barry-Western held off Brussels 60-51. At the Beardstown Tournament; North Greene beat South Fulton 66-53, Calhoun thumped Carrollton 61-33, and Triopia downed Midwest Central 43-22.

In girls’ action, West Central fell to Routt 55-33, Alton Marquette beat Greenfield-Northwestern in Carrollton 58-50. Elsewhere, Brown County dropped Barry-Western 51-42 and Rushville-Industry lost to Midwest Central 65-28.

In wrestling action last night, JHS beat Decatur-MacArthur and lost to Rochester.

Tonight in boys’ basketball, SHG visits QND. In girls’ action, Brown County goes to Astoria, Beardstown plays Granite City in Carrollton at 7:30, and Pleasant Plains is at Athens.