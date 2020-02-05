Wednesday Sports

By Benjamin Cox on February 5, 2020 at 6:06am

West Central maintained their dominance in Class 1A defeating Routt on the road in Bluffs last night 48-35.

Jacksonville and Glenwood were locked up at halftime until Glenwood pulled away in the second half. JHS lost 53-38.

Elsewhere in boys’ action last night, Pleasant Plains slipped by Beardstown 66-52; New Berlin defeated Williamsville 53-45; Brown County beat Augusta-Southeastern 47-42; Greenfield-Northwestern won in Carrollton 59-49; PORTA edged Athens 45-42; Liberty defeated Barry-Western 55-41; Payson crushed Pittsfield 67-30; North Greene won against ISD 58-18; and North Mac clipped South County 59-55. Triopia and Calhoun postponed their matchup last night due to weather.

In Central State 8 action last night, Decatur-Eisenhower beat SHG 67-58, Springfield High over Rochester 69-53, Southeast upset Normal U-High 71-63, and Decatur-MacArthur slipped by Lanphier 59-56.

In girls’ action last night, Buffalo Tri-City upended South County 45-37, Liberty mauled Beardstown 56-15, and Routt slipped by Brown County 56-49.

There are 3 boys games tonight in the area. Havana is at Beardstown, North Greene heads to Brown County, and Calhoun heads to Staunton. The MacMurray Men and Women are home tonight to face Eureka College. Illinois College men and women head to Knox College tonight.

On WEAI tonight, we will broadcast the Cardinals Countdown to Opening Day beginning at 6PM.