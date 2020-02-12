Wednesday Sports

By Benjamin Cox on February 12, 2020 at 5:40am

JHS fell at home last night to SHG 64-52.

Triopia knocked off North Greene at home 54-48.

In other action, Routt slipped by Calvary 53-50, ISD lost to Griggsville-Perry 70-42, West Central lost to Payson-Seymour in overtime 57-54, New Berlin dropped Mt. Pulaski 60-45, Pleasant Plains held off Auburn 47-45, Pittsfield fell to Beardstown 58-49, PORTA A/C lost to Riverton 52-30, Barry-Western lost to Brown County 65-54, and Rushville-Industry beat Bushnell-West Prairie 46-35. North Mac stopped Raymond-Lincolnwood 59-48 and Calhoun beat up on Pleasant Hill 65-16.

In CS8 action, Decatur-MacArthur lost to Springfield High 82-79, Decatur-Eisenhower beat Chicago Ag Science 53-50, Normal U High defeated Lanphier 68-59, and Southeast beat up Rochester 78-38.

Last night in girls’ regional play, Carrollton rolled North Greene 53-49, Triopia defeated West Central 47-33. At Athens, Routt advanced over Athens 46-29, and Greenfield-Northwestern moves on with a win over Lutheran 36-32. Liberty ended Brown County’s season with a 46-39 win.

Tonight in regional play, Auburn plays Beardstown at home, and PORTA A/C takes on Pittsfield at Carlinville.

Routt has a makeup boys’ game tonight at home with Calhoun. WEAI will carry the game live, starting at 7:15. Elsewhere, Rushville Industry hosts North Fulton. On WLDS, we will carry MacMurray men’s home game with Blackburn. The pre-game begins at 7:15. .

In other local college action tonight, Illinois College is on the road at Grinnell College.