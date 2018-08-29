Wednesday Sports

Jacksonville went to 3-0 on the young volleyball season last night.

JHS stopped Decatur MacArthur in two sets 25-19, 25-17.

At Meredosia last night, Triopia beat Griggsville Perry in two sets.

Around the area, Greenfield/Northwestern stopped Lincolnwood in three sets, New Berlin edged Porta/AC in two sets, and Beardstown tripped Brown County in two sets.

JHS knocked off Decatur MacArthur in soccer 5-0.

Tonight, Jacksonville hosts Champaign Central, and WLDS will carry the match live, starting with the pre-game at 7.

Routt hosts ISD. It will be a varsity match only.

Around the area, Brown County goes to Illini West at Southeastern. At Meredosia, it’s West Central playing Triopia, followed by Meredosia and Griggsville Perry.

JHS plays tennis at IC against SHG, JHS golfs at Piper Glen with Jerseyville and Glenwood. West Central hosts Beardstown and Western in golf.

Share this: Facebook

Google

Twitter

