Wednesday Sports

By Gary Scott on February 26, 2020 at 6:54am

Tonight, we are back at Franklin and Triopia.

Last night, Routt stopped Pawnee 63-32, and New Berlin felled Lutheran 44-39.

At Triopia last night, the host school rolled ISD 68-28, and Calvary bested Griggsville Perry 69-42.

At Lincolnwood last night, Bunker Hill eliminated GNW 54-42, after Lincolnwood stopped Mount Olive 51-41.

At Pleasant Plains last night, the host school ousted Beardstown 59-40. At Brown County, Bushnell Prairie City was dropped by Camp Point 62-42, after Southeastern eliminated Mendon Unity 52-33.

At Riverton, SHG defeated Williamsville 71-48.

In Central State Eight play, Springfield downed Decatur Eisenhower 65-61, and Glenwood was edged by Southeast 57-55.

At Franklin, West Central opens against South County at 6, and Routt plays New Berlin at 7:30. We will carry the first game from Franklin tonight on WEAI, and then switch the Routt game to WLDS.

Meanwhile on WEAI, we will carry the second game tonight from Triopia, Triopia and Calvary. We will not do the other game at Triopia, Western and Payson.

At Lincolnwood tonight, Calhoun plays Carrollton at 6, followed by Bunker Hill and Lincolnwood.

At Pleasant Plains tonight, Warsaw meets Auburn at 7. And, Porta/AC plays QND at 7 at Rushville Industry.