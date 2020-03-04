Wednesday Sports

By Gary Scott on March 4, 2020 at 6:48am

Madison advanced at the Dupo sectional last night with a win.

Madison dropped Payson 69-57, and will play in the title game Friday night. Tonight, we will broadcast from Dupo on WEAI the West Central-Calhoun matchup that starts at 7. The pre-game show begins here at 6:40.

Jacksonville begins play at Taylorville tonight. JHS meets Jersey Community High School tonight at 7. The game will be carried on WLDS, starting with the pre-game show at 6:40. Last night, Glenwood stopped Taylorville 60-46, and will play in the title game at Taylorville Friday night.

SHG stopped Pleasant Plains 62-48 at Beardstown. Tonight, Normal U High plays Porta/AC. Athens held off Peoria Quest 67-60 at Lewistown. Tonight, Liberty meets Peoria Christian at Lewistown.

At Springfield, Decatur MacArthur dropped Rochester 57-50. Tonight, Springfield plays Southeast. Lanphier beat Mount Zion 55-30 at Mattoon. Tonight, Decatur Eisenhower meets Mattoon there.