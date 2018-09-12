Wednesday Sports

Last night in volleyball, Routt outlasted Greenfield-Northwestern in Greene County.

Routt lost the first game 25-18, but won the next two 26-24, 25-16.

Elsewhere, Jacksonville fell to Normal U High 25-7, 25-21, Williamsville nailed Porta/AC, Triopia tripped Calhoun in three sets, Pittsfield stopped Brown County, Beardstown fell to Mendon Unity, Rushville Industry took down Midwest Central, Griggsville Perry lost to Pleasant Hill, Western nailed Liberty, and South County defeated Mount Olive in three sets.

Jacksonville fell to Normal U High on the road in soccer 2-0.

Kirsten Huffman of Routt finished 2nd overall in a 25 team cross country meet in Quincy yesterday.

Later today, MacMurray and Illinois College clash on the men’s soccer field to play for the mayor’s cup. The match starts at 5 PM.

Jacksonville golfs at Jerseyville.

Routt hosts Griggsville Perry on the volleyball court tonight while New Berlin welcomes in Edinburg.

Share this: Facebook

Google

Twitter

