Jacksonville opened the volleyball season at home against Decatur Eisenhower with a win.
JHS rolled over the Panthers in two games 25-9, 25-13.
Elsewhere, Routt stopped Brown County 25-20, 25-15, Triopia rolled over Pleasant Hill 25-9, 25-4, Greenfield-Northwestern stopped Gillespie 25-18, 23-25, 25-18, Mendon Unity defeated Griggsville Perry 25-7, 25-9 and Porta/AC downed Lewistown 25-22, 25-20.
Elsewhere, JHS downed Decatur Eisenhower 11-0 in boys’ soccer.
Tonight, JHS squares off against Routt Catholic in a swim meet at the Jacksonville Country Club at 6:30.
Wednesday Sports
By Gary Scott on August 28 at 9:16am
