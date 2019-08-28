Wednesday Sports

Jacksonville opened the volleyball season at home against Decatur Eisenhower with a win.

JHS rolled over the Panthers in two games 25-9, 25-13.

Elsewhere, Routt stopped Brown County 25-20, 25-15, Triopia rolled over Pleasant Hill 25-9, 25-4, Greenfield-Northwestern stopped Gillespie 25-18, 23-25, 25-18, Mendon Unity defeated Griggsville Perry 25-7, 25-9 and Porta/AC downed Lewistown 25-22, 25-20.

Elsewhere, JHS downed Decatur Eisenhower 11-0 in boys’ soccer.

Tonight, JHS squares off against Routt Catholic in a swim meet at the Jacksonville Country Club at 6:30.

