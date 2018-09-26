Routt rolled Carrollton at home last night to grab its 15th win over the season.
The Rockets stopped the Hawks 25-10, 25-13.
Around the area, Jacksonville downed Lanphier 25-19, 25-15, South County beat North Greene, Triopia defeated Meredosia, Griggsville Perry fell to Brown County, New Berlin edged Calvary, Athens lost to Porta/AC, and Elmwood won over Rushville Industry.
Tonight, JHS travels to Quincy Notre Dame, North Greene hosts Calhoun.
The JHS boys’ soccer team hosts Beardstown. Last night, JHS thumped Lanphier 8-0.
The JHS golf team yesterday finished third at Lincoln.
Wednesday Sports
By Gary Scott on September 26 at 7:06am
