Wednesday Sports

Routt rolled Carrollton at home last night to grab its 15th win over the season.

The Rockets stopped the Hawks 25-10, 25-13.

Around the area, Jacksonville downed Lanphier 25-19, 25-15, South County beat North Greene, Triopia defeated Meredosia, Griggsville Perry fell to Brown County, New Berlin edged Calvary, Athens lost to Porta/AC, and Elmwood won over Rushville Industry.

Tonight, JHS travels to Quincy Notre Dame, North Greene hosts Calhoun.

The JHS boys’ soccer team hosts Beardstown. Last night, JHS thumped Lanphier 8-0.

The JHS golf team yesterday finished third at Lincoln.

Share this: Facebook

Google

Twitter

