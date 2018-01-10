Wednesday Sports

By Gary Scott on January 10 at 10:33am

Mother Nature forced four games on the Winchester Invitational tournament yesterday.

The top seed was able to get back to its winning ways. And we know Western’s opponent in the semi-finals. Porta AC 67-Brown County 57, West Central 65-Griggsville Perry 26, Greenfield/NW 57 P Hill 35, Payson 64-Camp Point 34.

Jacksonville hit the road last night against Springfield, and lost 72-32.

Around the area, ISD fell to Brussels 46-16, Champaign St Thomas More beat Rochester 52-45, and Bloomington Central Catholic held off Normal U High 58-46.

At the Sangamon County Tournament, Riverton downed Pleasant Plains 47-39, and New Berlin crushed Pawnee 43-17.

At the Lady Spartan Classic, North Greene defeated Brussels 62-27, West Central held off Madison 57-24, Pittsfield stopped Litchfield 48-26, and Triopia held down South County 51-32.

The schedule today includes three games from the Winchester Invitational Tournament. We will not carry the opener in the consolation bracket from Winchester, Calhoun against Liberty at 5:30. But, we will have the next two, Carrollton and Rushville Industry at 7, followed by Triopia and North Greene at 8:30. Those games will be heard on WEAI.

On WLDS, we have college basketball. Webster visits MacMurray. That game will be heard, starting with the pre-game at 7:45.

At the Lady Spartan Classic, all games will be played in the North Greene east gym. Triopia plays West Central at 5, followed by Pittsfield and Brussels at 6:30, and Triopia and Madison at 8.