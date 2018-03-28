Wednesday Sports

We may get a break from the weather to work in high school sports today.

In baseball, Jacksonville is set to play at Springfield.

Triopia plays Griggsville Perry in baseball and softball at Lenz Field today.

Brown County plays softball and baseball at Pittsfield today.

Another baseball and softball combo includes Greenfield-Northwestern and North Mac at Palmyra.

In baseball only action, Beardstown goes to Macomb.

In softball, JHS goes to Springfield, West Central hosts Beardstown, and Porta AC heads to Taylorville.

JHS hosts a co-ed track and field meet this afternoon. Routt, North Greene, Virginia and Meredosia will compete.

Yesterday, Carrollton fell to Greenfield-Northwestern in baseball 2-1. The Carrollton hawks defeated Greenfield-Northwestern in softball 14-13.

Illinois College defeated Lincoln Christian in baseball yesterday 18-3. It is coach Jay Eckhouse’s 250th coaching win.

