Wednesday Sports Results

By Benjamin Cox on January 9, 2020 at 5:13am

Last night, North Greene fell to Griggsville-Perry on the boys’ side of the ledger 73-61. In girls’ action, Calhoun fell to Brown County 62-51.

MacMurray College pulled a surprise upset in a high-powered shootout with Greenville 164-156, snapping a season long 5 game losing streak and a 6 game losing streak to Greenville dating back to 2012. Logan Dorethy broke the single-game scoring record in the SLIAC Conference with 56 points. He also pulled down a career high 18 rebounds.

Illinois College men’s and women’s basketball both fell on the road to St. Norbert. the men lost 96-67 and the women had a tough time with turnovers on the night, losing 77-61.

Tonight on WEAI, we head to Bluffs where West Central will meet Greenfield-Northwestern in a WIVC Conference game. Pre-Game begins at 7:15.

On WLDS you will hear action from the Routt Dome, the Rockets host Carrollton.

Other boys’ games around the area tonight finds Rushville-Industry at Brown County, Pleasant Hill hosting Triopia, and two unbeaten teams involved in the WIT facing off – Payson and Calhoun meet in Hardin.

On the girls’ side of things, JHS plays at Decatur-MacArthur, South County plays at Riverton, West Central welcomes Liberty, Triopia heads for Springfield-Lutheran, Rushville-Industry hosts Mendon-Unity, and Pleasant Plains welcomes Illini Central.