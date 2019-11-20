Wednesday Sports Results

By Benjamin Cox on November 20, 2019 at 6:17am

The two local teams split last night in girls basketball action.

JHS fell to Quincy 58-10, while Routt slipped by Pittsfield 47-30.

Elsewhere, South County was edged by Greenfield-Northwestern 46-42, and Porta A/C won for the second time at the Clinton Turkey Tussle against Tri Valley 51-35.

In college action last night, the Illinois College men lost to Division II’s University of Missiouri-St. Louis in an exhibition 73-49. MacMurray College’s women fell to Hannibal-LaGrange 76-51.

Tonight, in girls’ action, North Greene goes to Southwestern. The MacMurray women’s team travels to Lincoln University of Missouri and Illinois College’s women hosts Central College.