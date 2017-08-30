Wednesday Sports

By Gary Scott on August 30 at 9:36am

Jacksonville struggled in a conference volleyball match in Springfield yesterday.

The Crimsons fell to Springfield High in two straight sets 25-19 and 25-12.

Elsewhere, Carrolton downed Jerseyville 2 sets to 1, New Berlin beat Porta/AC in three, South County dropped Pleasant Hill in two, Southeastern stopped Rushville Industry in two sets, Brown County held off South Fulton in two, Pleasant Plains defeated Auburn in 2, and Greenfield/Northwestern dropped a match to Raymond Lincolnwood 2 to 1, Beardstown held off Western in two.

The JHS boys soccer team played Springfield to a 1-1 tie in regulation, but lost to Springfield High in penalty kicks.

Tonight on WEAI, we will carry the Routt volleyball match at ISD. Pre-game will begin about 7:15.

Jacksonville is on the road in volleyball, playing at Champaign Central tonight. The Meredosia volleyball tournament continues later today.

The JHS boys golf team plays Glenwood and Jerseyville at Piper Glen. The JHS girls tennis team competes at SHG.