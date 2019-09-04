Week 1 AP Rankings: Few Changes, Carrollton Moves in to 1A Rankings

In Class 1A, Forreston remained in the top spot after Week 1 action. Camp Point Central remained at #5. Carrollton leaps into the #10 spot after Triopia dropped out after their loss at North Greene. Brown County still hangs outside the top 10 but still received votes in the poll.

In Class 3A, Beardstown moved up a notch from #10 to #9 in the polls this week with their decisive victory in Week 1.

Central State 8 teams all continued their climb in the polls. Rochester held on to #3 in 4A; SHG was also at #3 in 5A, and Chatham-Glenwood came in at #7 in 6A. Springfield High still appeared outside the top 10 in the 6A poll.