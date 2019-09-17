Week 3 AP Rank Sees Carrollton, Camp Point, Chatham & Beardstown Move Up

Class 1A still has Forreston at #1 this week, but Lena-Winslow is knocking at the door with only 3 less votes. Carrollton moves up two spots to #8 this week, with Camp Point Central moving up to #5, and Brown County still lurking outside of the top ten.

Beardstown still continues their ascent in 3A, sliding up one spot to #4 this week. Rochester held on to #2 in 4A after their defeat of JHS this past week. Sacred Heart Griffin slipped down another spot to #7 in 5A. Chatham-Glenwood moved up another spot to #5 in 6A as Springfield High continues to be bubbling under the top 10 in that poll.