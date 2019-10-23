Week 8 High School Football AP Coach’s Poll

In Class 1A, Camp Point Central and Carrollton remain within the Top 10 at number 7 and number 10 respectively. Greenfield-Northwestern remains 5 points shy of getting into the Top 10.

In Class 2A, the only local team in the area is Auburn at 6-2 currently sits at #9.

In Class 3A, Beardstown is tied at #3 with Wilmington within the Top 10, but has 3 more first place votes in the poll than their opponent.

In Class 4A, CS8 juggernaut Rochester holds down the top spot while fellow CS8 team Glenwood-Chatham is the top ranked team in 6A.