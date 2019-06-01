Well-known AA basketball official passes away

Stephen A. Ficker, 57 of Jerseyville passed away on Friday, May 31 in St. Louis after a long battle with kidney cancer. A well-known official in the Southwestern Conference for 31 years in Class A and AA in basketball, Ficker made 2 trips to Peoria to officiate state title games for AA over the last 5 years. Ficker was inducted into the IHSA Hall of Fame shortly after his final trip to Peoria. Ficker leaves behind his parents, his wife, three children, and 4 grandchildren. Services will be held for Ficker in Jerseyville on Sunday, June 2nd.

