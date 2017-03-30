West Central Coach Leaving?

By Gary Scott on March 30 at 1:45pm

Winchester and Bluffs schools will soon be asked to find a new boys’ head basketball coach.

Sources close to both schools indicated Jeff Abell plans to resign as head coach for the West Central boys’ basketball team to take an administrative position with Palmyra Northwestern.

Abell declined to comment until the school boards had a chance to take action.

Abell this year coached West Central to a 14 and 17 record. He started as head coach at Bluffs in 1998, and posted a 95-73 mark in six years. He took over West Central when Bluffs and Winchester co-opped in 2004, and won 280 games over 13 years.

His overall record was 375 and 194. His tenure included a second place finish as a 1A team in 2011.

Abell also served as athletic director at West Central this year.