West Central Number One at WIT

West Central gets the top seed at next month’s Winchester Invitational Tournament.
West Central nudged out Payson, a team seeded second.
Triopia nabbed the 3rd seed, Brown County 4th, and Porta/AC 5th.
The teams seeded 6 through 10 are North Greene, Camp Point, Routt Catholic, Western and Calhoun.
Carrollton is the 11th seeded team, followed by Pleasant Hill, Greenfield/Northwestern, Rushville/Industry, Liberty and Griggsville Perry.
The tournament will be held in the newly renovated Winchester Grade School Gym starting January 6th.
The JHS girls play basketball tonight at the Bowl against Springfield High School.
Elsewhere, Routt hosts Auburn, North Greene goes to Brown County, West Central welcomes Porta/AC, Beardstown hosts Lewistown, and ISD plays at Greenview.
JHS wrestles at Canton.