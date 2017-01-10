Winchester Chatter 1/10

Winchester Invitational Tournament Day 3 Tuesday January 10, 2017 Winchester Chatter WIT Day 3

Porta/AC made nine three pointers yesterday against Routt. The Bluejays now have 19 after 2 games. The record for a team making three pointers in a tournament is 26. Triopia did it in 1992.

Greenfield/Northwestern is trying to become the first 15th seeded team to reach the championship semi-finals. There have been three 13th seeded teams reach the semi-finals..North Greene in 1983, Winchester in 1999, and Porta in 2006.

West Central is trying to become the first 10th seeded team to reach the championship bracket semi-finals since Beardstown did in 1993. Beardstown upset number 2 Bluffs, and 7th ranked Calhoun to reach the final four that year.



Lest you forgot, Liberty beat Payson in the title game a year ago at Winchester 62-58. Now the teams meet in second round on the consolation side of the bracket. The last time that happened was in 2012. West Central beat Camp Point Central in the title game in 2011, and then beat the Panthers again in the 2012 consolation semi-finals.



By the way, Payson and Liberty are playing in the tournament for the FIFTH straight year. Payson beat Liberty in the 2014 championship, and the 2015 quarterfinals. Liberty beat Payson in the 2013, and 2016 title games.

Pleasant Hill and Griggsville Perry have played here three times. The Tornadoes have won each contest. The two teams have not played here since Griggsville Perry took a 53-21 decision in the 2006 consolation quarterfinals.



Let’s offer a couple of reminders to coaches. First, please make sure you have an all-tournament ballot. Jeff Abel and Denny Vortman have copies. WEAI radio has a few limited copies. Please fill out and get back to any of the three before the end of the 3rd place game Saturday afternoon. Secondly, let me take a second to promote our All Star game March 24th at the JHS Bowl. Many of the schools in our area have been a part of this game since its inception. You will be getting nominating ballots next week. Please let me know if you don’t, and get them back to us as soon as possible. It is the West Central Illinois Boys All Star Classic. Thanks.



Here is the top 10 scorers in the tournament (obviously, some have played two games)

Max Muller Porta/AC 58

Drew Winters Routt 40

Shawn Bell Triopia 33

Isaac Werries Triopia 30

Wes Klocke Calhoun 28

Easton Clark Calhoun 25

Jared Brackett Calhoun 24

Ian Smith Grigg Perry 23

Zach Thompson Triopia 23

Lane Marlow Camp Point 22